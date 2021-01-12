MCC budget: Public meeting today

Ahead of its budget for the year 2021-22, the Mysuru City Corporation has resolved to elicit opinions from the people of Mysuru.

It has convened a meeting at the Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Hall on its premises here on Wednesday at 11 a.m. where the participants can air their views and suggestions on what the budget should be like, encompassing the city’s needs besides the developments to be carried out for the overall growth.

In a press release here, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has urged the public and various organisations to participate and submit their suggestions as it would help in the budget preparation and planning the city better.

The meeting would be chaired by Mayor Tasneem.

“The suggestions would provide value for the city’s balanced development,” the Commissioner said in the release.