MCC bracing for Swachh Surveskhan 2021

Officials say it is likely to be held during March; number of cities, towns to be surveyed expected to increase

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is bracing for the Swachh Survekshan 2021 exercise for the coveted clean city national ranking.

Mysuru has consistently ranked among the top 5 cleanest cities and has bagged the cleanest city tag twice though it has been upstaged by Indore since the last 4 years.

The Swachh Survekshan conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs normally commences during January but officials in the MCC said it is likely to be held during March..

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said 4,242 urban local bodies were evaluated in 2020 and the numbers are yet to be announced for the 2021 Swachh Survekshan. However, the MoHUA has stated that all urban local bodies that came into existence as on December 2019 will be eligible for evaluation and hence the number of cities and towns to be surveyed is expected to increase.

The MoUHA has also announced new category of awards based on various indicators including segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste, processing capacity installed against wet waste generated, processing and recycling of wet and dry wastes etc, C and D waste processing and percentage of waste going to the landfills. Based on the extent of coverage and percentage of waste being recycled, the Ministry will award Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Aspiring awards.

There are also certain changes in the award of marks and citizens feedback which received 25 per cent of the total marks (6000) in 2020, has been increased to 30 per cent for 2021, according to Dr. Nagaraju.

The direct observation by independent evaluators which carried 25 per cent marks, has now been merged with the citizens’ voice and service-level progress to avoid duplication. While service-level progress based on segregation of collection, processing and disposal of waste and sustainable sanitation carried 25 per cent marks in the 2020 exercise, it will carry 40 per cent weightage in the 2021 version.