MCC braces for monsoon; to induct new machinery

Road repair works to be taken up only in June

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is bracing to cope with excessive rains and the consequent damage that could arise during the ensuing monsoon season and additional vehicles and machinery will be inducted to shore up its capacity to handle civic works.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra conducted a meeting with the MCC officials on Friday and instructed them to identify low-lying areas and other places that are prone to be inundated and take up clearing of storm water drains on a war footing. There was maximum complaints about UGD and stormwater drain clogging from N.R. Mohalla and Agrahara and hence, the blocked UGD pipelines are being cleared while the damaged ones are being replaced.

But the Mayor said road repair works will be taken up only after the completion of the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates Constituency as the model code of conduct was in vogue.

She said the government has released ₹50 crore for the relaying and repair of major arterial roads of the city while the roads within the interior areas of the wards will be taken up by the respective area councillors for which separate funds have been earmarked. However, potholes are being filled up but incessant rains are putting paid to all the work and the MCC will wait for the rains to subside, the Mayor said.

She said trees prone to collapse during rains and cause damage to property and life, were being identified and pruned as a precautionary measure.

The MCC is also equipping itself with new machinery and 12 compactors, five heavy earth moving equipment and 65 tractors are also being procured and will be deployed for works without any formal inauguration. Ms. Palanetra said the recent rains had not rendered any major damage to property and the collapse of the parapet wall of the Vani Vilas Market was due to the damage caused by seepage over decades coupled with lack of maintenance. However, the damaged portion was being repaired, she added.

The rapid response team Abhaya, a wing of the MCC and the engineers have been asked to be on standby to attend to any emergency and ensure 24x7 resolution of complaints, said Ms. Palanetra.

With regard to heritage buildings some of which are on the brink of collapse due to lack of maintenance, the Mayor said the MCC has submitted a list of such structures under its jurisdiction to the district heritage committee. But the MCC by itself cannot intervene as it required the clearance of the heritage committee. Besides, the MCC also lacked budgetary support to take up major works in restoration, she said.