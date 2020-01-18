Karnataka

MCC-backed two ‘green’ shops to come up

more-in

A platform to sell ‘green’ items for small and big events – an initiative supported by Mysuru City Corporation encouraging use of alternatives to plastic – will be launched soon at Makkaji Chowka here. Two such shops will take shape in the MCC-owned shopping complex near Gandhi Square.

Cloth bags with messages written on them will be sold prominently at these shops to end the menace of plastic bags that are still in circulation despite the blanket ban.

Promoted by Mysuru Green Foundation, the MCC has provided two stalls for shops that sell eco-friendly recyclable material.

MCC’s Environment Officer Mythri said the shops would be launched shortly. They will be run by members of NGOs as the MCC’s motto is to end the plastic menace. It has taken the initiative to ask people to fully shun the use of plastics. “Once users discourage items like plastic bags, people selling and manufacturing them will also stop their sale. The first step should come from the public,” she stated. Traders who were selling plastic items before the ban have now switched over to trade of recyclable stuff. Items made from tree bark, sugarcane bagasse and tree waste are also being used.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
waste management and pollution control
environmental issues
environmental pollution
greens
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 10:45:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mcc-backed-two-green-shops-to-come-up/article30595899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY