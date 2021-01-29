MCC acquires ‘bandicoot robot’ to cleanse UGD

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has acquired a ‘Bandicoot Robot’ used in the processing of cleansing the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) system.

MCC is the first urban local body to acquire it in Karntaka, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said here on Friday.

The acquisition of the robot from Pune comes in the midst of the preparation underway to emerge as the Cleanest City in the Swachh Survekshan 2021. “Personnel from Pune will soon arrive in the city to train the pourakarmikas in operating the robot”, he said.

The robot, which is expected to clean the UGD of bandicoots and prevent mishaps that take place during its manual cleaning, will be inaugurated by Minister for Urban Development Byarathi Basavaraj soon.

Mr. Hegde said the MCC has drawn up a plan of action for Swachh Survekshan 2021 and was ironing out the thorny issues the civic body was facing in keeping the city clean. He regretted that the outsourced trucks engaged in transportation of the garbage were not participating in the process actively.

The MCC had started repairing its toilets and very soon educational institutions including schools and colleges will be approached to join the campaign by participating in the online survey and give a feedback on the cleanliness of the city.

Already, a wall painting competition had been held and soon a competition to make models from reusable material on cleanliness theme will be held.

Also, the MCC was planning to rope in self-help groups in the exercise for creating awareness on the survey.