MCC accuses CESC of impeding civic works

December 15, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mayor,. Shivakumar, on Thursday said in the council that some of the civic works being undertaken by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) were being delayed due to lack of coordination by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

He told the council meeting that the civic works of the MCC was being affected because the CESC had taken up underground cabling without any markers of its presence. As a result the MCC was taking the flak from the public and hence directed the MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy to convene a meeting with the CESC MD.

He said the MCC engineers stumble upon CESC cables while laying the UGD pipes and hence the works were getting delayed. If the MCC works gets repeatedly stalled as at present the council will be forced to issue the CESC a notice and initiate action against it, the Mayor. said

Mr. Shivakumar also took exception to an Assistant Executive Engineer attending the council meeting and said that given his junior rank, he will not be in a position to answer the queries of the councillors or take a decision. Hence he directed the CESC to ensure that a senior engineer of the rank of SE or above should compulsorily attend the council meetings in future.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan of the Congress drew attention to the proliferation of unauthorised poles in the city by private entities for drawing cables and wanted to know if any action has been initiated. Mr.Khan said as many as 3,000 illegal poles had been installed in the city and wondered why the officials were not proactive in getting them removed.

The Commissioner said they would penalise the private entities and regularise them. This irked the councillors who wondered if regularisation and levying fine was in the interest of the city and feared there would be no end to it.