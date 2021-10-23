M.C. Manguli’s sons betrayed JD(S): Prajwal

Belagavi

JD(S) leaders held a rally in Sindgi on Friday to campaign for the party nominee for the byelection, Najiya Angadi.

Prajwal Revanna, MP, accused Ashok Manguli, Congress candidate, and his brother Shantaveer Manguli of betraying the party. “The JD(S) gave late M.C. Manguli, former MLA, every possible position of power. But his sons deserted us and joined the Congress,” he lamented at a rally. He asked voters to support Ms. Angadi.

Later, speaking to journalists, Mr. Prajwal Revanna recalled that M.C. Manguli was given the party ticket seven times and he won twice. He was also made a Minister. This was despite opposition from some local party workers. The party senior leadership stood by him even during challenging times. But the former legislator’s sons forgot all that, he said.

The Hassan MP claimed that H.D. Kumaraswamy, as Chief Minister, had sanctioned projects worth ₹920 crore to Sindagi constituency alone. “M.C. Manguli served as a Cabinet Minister. We were willing to nominate one of his sons. But they fled to the Congress,” he said. He denied Mr. Shantaveer Manguli’s allegation that the JD(S) had ill-treated his father and disrespected his seniority. Mr. Revanna asked Mr. Shantaveer Manguli to take a vow before god before making such allegations. Party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda kept supporting M.C. Manguli for his loyalty to the party for over 50 years. This should not be forgotten, he said.