Mc Gann hospital doctors, staff stage protest alleging assault by relatives of patient in Shivamogga

Doctors and nursing staff of Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga staged an impromptu protest on November 20 night alleging assault on a lady doctor by the relatives of a person who succumbed to injuries suffered in an accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
Doctors and the support staff staged a dharna (protest) in front of the hospital demanding immediate action against the culprits. Senior officers of the district administration and police rushed to the spot to resolve the issue.
Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Shivamogga, had met with an accident a couple of days ago. He was brought to Mc Gann Hospital on Sunday November 20, after the family had been to a private hospital in Mangaluru. Later in the evening, he succumbed to his injuries.
His relatives allegedly assaulted a lady doctor blaming her for his death. This triggered the protest by the hospital staff.
Trending
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
- Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
- Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
- Malady and remedy: On the collegium system of judicial appointments
Doddapete police reached the hospital and took a couple of persons into custody on the charge of assaulting the doctor on duty.
Hospital staff are demanding that the district administration ensure proper security for them.
ADVERTISEMENT