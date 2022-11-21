  1. EPaper
Mc Gann hospital doctors, staff stage protest alleging assault by relatives of patient in Shivamogga

They alleged assault on a lady doctor by the relatives of a person who succumbed to injuries suffered in an accident

November 21, 2022 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Mc. Gann Hospital in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

A file photo of Mc. Gann Hospital in Shivamogga, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Doctors and nursing staff of Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga staged an impromptu protest on November 20 night alleging assault on a lady doctor by the relatives of a person who succumbed to injuries suffered in an accident.

Doctors and the support staff staged a dharna (protest) in front of the hospital demanding immediate action against the culprits. Senior officers of the district administration and police rushed to the spot to resolve the issue.

Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Shivamogga, had met with an accident a couple of days ago. He was brought to Mc Gann Hospital on Sunday November 20, after the family had been to a private hospital in Mangaluru. Later in the evening, he succumbed to his injuries.

His relatives allegedly assaulted a lady doctor blaming her for his death. This triggered the protest by the hospital staff.

Doddapete police reached the hospital and took a couple of persons into custody on the charge of assaulting the doctor on duty.

Hospital staff are demanding that the district administration ensure proper security for them.

