MBBS student found dead

The deceased had left a note in his shirt pocket where he had apologised to his parents for his extreme step. The police are probing to ascertain the reason

April 12, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old MBBS student allegedly ended his life at the hostel of Bangalore Medical College on Monday.

The deceased, Naveen Kumar Kadkol from Dharwad, had left a note in his shirt pocket, which was recovered by the police, where he had apologised to his parents for his extreme step. The police are probing to ascertain the reason.

The incident came to light when his roommates, who had gone to their hometown, returned and found the door locked from the inside. After repeated knocks, when there was no response, they alerted the hostel management, who alerted the police before breaking open the door. The V.V. Puram police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

