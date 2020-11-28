MBBS examination in Karnataka postponed

Second, third and fourth year examinations to be held in March and April

In the wake of protests by medical students on the grounds that online classes conducted this year did not cover much-needed clinical practice, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has postponed the MBBS examination.

S. Sachidananda, V-C of RGUHS, told The Hindu that while first year examination will be held in February, second, third and fourth year examinations will be held in March and April 2021. “All the examinations were originally scheduled for January and February,” he said, adding that the decision was taken as per orders of National Medical Commission (NMC).

Dental and medical colleges across Karnataka are set to reopen on December 1. However, students pointed out that this would leave them with very little time to gain practical exposure and hands-on experience. They also said that they were unable to grasp theoretical concepts taught online without clinical practice.

A survey by the All-India Democratic Students Organisation Medical Students’ Struggle Committee conducted among 9,500 MBBS students in Karnataka found that 97.6% of medical students felt that they were not ready to give the examination in January.

Faculty and students in medical and dental colleges have to undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 test at government authorised laboratories or swab collection centres. Colleges and institutions have been told to adopt a blended approach to teaching, one that includes both online and physical classes.

However, colleges have been told to focus on practical classes at the moment. The NMC has also stated that colleges in all States should reopen before or on December 1, as further delay would lead to a null year academic year, which could result in non-availability of 90,000 doctors five years later.

Ensure enough beds for non-COVID patients

The National Medical Commission stated that medical colleges, which have been converted into designated COVID-19 hospitals, should have sufficient beds for other patients as well. A senior official in the Department of Medical Education said: “By the end of December, we hope that the number of non-COVID 19 patients returns to the earlier strength, if we do not see a second wave of the pandemic.”