MBBS classes will start in new building of Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, says Minister Shivanand Patil

August 06, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar and district in-charge for Haveri Shivanand Patil on Saturday announced that classes of the first-year MBBS course will be held at the new building of the Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and Hospital from September.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing the progress of HIMS in Haveri on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that steps were being taken to complete the college and hospital project within the project deadline. From September, the classes would be held at the new building itself, he announced.

Mr. Patil said that engineers of the Health Department were directed to complete and hand over the construction of Block A and B of HIMS by August-September and accordingly they had assured of handing over the classrooms required for the first-year MBBS students by August-end.

“The classes of second-year MBBS students will be continued at the Government Engineering College,” he said.

He said that eight classrooms will be required for accommodating classes of the first and second-year students. This apart, a laboratory was required. The plan was to complete the construction by December and inaugurate it, he said.

The Minister pointed out that it had been found out that over ₹150 crore had been spent for the construction of four medical colleges in the State, without having obtained any approval from the government.

“So the issue including that of medical college building in Haveri is being inquired into. We have requested the Chief Minister not to discontinue the construction of HIMS. Steps will also be taken to release requisite funds,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister expressed displeasure over the poor quality works at the district hospital and directed the official concerned to ensure quality work.

Taking the absence of the contractor, he asked Deputy Commissioner to issue notice to him. He was accompanied by MLAs Basavaraj Shivannavar and U.B. Banakar, senior officials of district administration.