GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MBA graduate from Hyderabad among three arrested for house break theft in Bengaluru

January 31, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Investigating a house break theft, the Madiwala police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old MBA graduate and two of his associates for stealing ₹3 lakh worth valuables.

The accused, Mohammed Avez, an MBA graduate from Hyderabad, Telangana, is a habitual offender involved in over a hundred House Break Theft (HBT) cases in multiple states. The accused was recently released from prison in Hyderabad. He would come to the city along with his two associates in a car and move around the residential areas to identify locked houses.

After identifying such locked houses, Avez would break in to steal valuables while his associates would keep a watch outside. The accused would park their car two km away from the house to avoid unnecessary attention and would carry only expensive and light weight valuables, police said.

Acting on a HBT case complaint in Madiwala, the police identified the accused from CCTV footage and the fingerprints left behind at the scene of crime, matching them with the national database of habitual offenders. They said that the accused would spend the proceeds of crime on vices and party in Goa and other places.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Hyderabad / theft & burglary / police / crime / Goa / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.