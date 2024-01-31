MBA graduate from Hyderabad among three arrested for house break theft in Bengaluru

January 31, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Investigating a house break theft, the Madiwala police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old MBA graduate and two of his associates for stealing ₹3 lakh worth valuables.

The accused, Mohammed Avez, an MBA graduate from Hyderabad, Telangana, is a habitual offender involved in over a hundred House Break Theft (HBT) cases in multiple states. The accused was recently released from prison in Hyderabad. He would come to the city along with his two associates in a car and move around the residential areas to identify locked houses.

After identifying such locked houses, Avez would break in to steal valuables while his associates would keep a watch outside. The accused would park their car two km away from the house to avoid unnecessary attention and would carry only expensive and light weight valuables, police said.

Acting on a HBT case complaint in Madiwala, the police identified the accused from CCTV footage and the fingerprints left behind at the scene of crime, matching them with the national database of habitual offenders. They said that the accused would spend the proceeds of crime on vices and party in Goa and other places.