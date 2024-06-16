M.B. Patil welcomes Kumaraswamy’s statement

Karnataka’s Industries Minister M.B. Patil welcomed the statement made on Friday by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the Micron unit in Gujarat, while the latter himself retracted on Saturday.

In a social media post on X, Mr. Patil stated: “It is not fair that ₹3.2 crore incentive is being given for every job created by Micron Technology in Gujarat. Mr. Kumaraswamy is right in questioning this... Every State in the country should get a level playing field and equal opportunities.

“If the government provides 70% funding for the project, we might as well call it a PSU. Even if it is to kick-start an ecosystem, all States should benefit and have equal opportunity. “However, it looks like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been showing special interest towards his home State Gujarat. This will lead to discrimination and inequal treatment.” Non-BJP States, including Karnataka and Telangana, have earlier accused the Centre of favouring Gujarat over others.