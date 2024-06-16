GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.B. Patil welcomes Kumaraswamy’s statement

Published - June 16, 2024 03:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s Industries Minister M.B. Patil welcomed the statement made on Friday by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the Micron unit in Gujarat, while the latter himself retracted on Saturday.

In a social media post on X, Mr. Patil stated: “It is not fair that ₹3.2 crore incentive is being given for every job created by Micron Technology in Gujarat. Mr. Kumaraswamy is right in questioning this... Every State in the country should get a level playing field and equal opportunities.

“If the government provides 70% funding for the project, we might as well call it a PSU. Even if it is to kick-start an ecosystem, all States should benefit and have equal opportunity. “However, it looks like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been showing special interest towards his home State Gujarat. This will lead to discrimination and inequal treatment.” Non-BJP States, including Karnataka and Telangana, have earlier accused the Centre of favouring Gujarat over others.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.