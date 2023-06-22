ADVERTISEMENT

M.B. Patil to visit Delhi with roadmap for industrial development

June 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said he would visit New Delhi in the first week of July with a roadmap for industrial development to meet various Union Ministers.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayapura on Thursday, he said the roadmap for industrial development would be ready by July 27 and after that, he would meet Union Ministers concerned to discuss industrial projects and proposed initiatives.

When asked about concerns raised by industry bodies about the recent hike in power tariff, he said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister K.J. George. Appealing to industrialists to cooperate, Mr. Patil said the hike was the decision of KERC, which is an independent body. The hike was decided during the BJP’s tenure, well before the Congress government assumed office, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US