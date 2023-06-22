HamberMenu
M.B. Patil to visit Delhi with roadmap for industrial development

June 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said he would visit New Delhi in the first week of July with a roadmap for industrial development to meet various Union Ministers.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayapura on Thursday, he said the roadmap for industrial development would be ready by July 27 and after that, he would meet Union Ministers concerned to discuss industrial projects and proposed initiatives.

When asked about concerns raised by industry bodies about the recent hike in power tariff, he said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister K.J. George. Appealing to industrialists to cooperate, Mr. Patil said the hike was the decision of KERC, which is an independent body. The hike was decided during the BJP’s tenure, well before the Congress government assumed office, he said.

