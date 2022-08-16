M.B. Patil to undertake State tour from Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil has decided to embark upon the first phase of the State tour from August 19 to strengthen the party ahead of 2023 Assembly elections.

Mr. Patil inaugurated the campaign committee’s office on Tuesday and said he would begin his tour from Kalaburagi. He will tour Hubballi on August 20, Chitradurga on August 23, Shivamogga on August 24, Mysuru on August 26 and Chamarajanagar on August 27.

After a gap of four days, he will resume the tour from September 1 from Mangaluru. He would visit Udupi on September 2, Tumakuru on September 3, Koppal on September 5, Ballari and Vijayanagar on September 6, Raichur on September 7 and Yagdir and Bidar districts on September 8, former Minister and MLA Patil told presspersons here.

During his tour, he will interact with MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, former Ministers, DCC office-bearers and gather information about the strength and weakness of the party in various districts.

Mr. Patil said he would expose the State BJP government’s alleged failure and highlight the achievements of the Siddaramaiah government and Manmohan Singh government at the Centre. The alleged PSI scam, 40% commission in the execution of development works, insults meted out to freedom fighters in Kannada textbooks, and failures on the law and order front by the Bommai government would be informed to the people, the Congress leader said.

Mr. Patil said Modi's government's alleged poor performance on providing jobs, failing to contain inflation, impact of demonetization and goods and service tax on the economy would be placed before the people.

Earlier, top leaders of the party, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and KPCC working presidents held a meeting with poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and discussed the party's strategy in the coming days to counter the ruling BJP, sources in the party said.