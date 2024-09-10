M.B. Patil to meet diplomats of various countries in Delhi ahead of GIM

As a preparatory move to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) that is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 14, 2025, in Bengaluru, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil is travelling to meet diplomats of various countries in Delhi.

A release said that during the Delhi visit on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Minister will be meeting representatives of trade and industries bodies besides the diplomats. He will also take part in a roadshow being organised as part of the event. The release said that Mr. Patil will be meeting Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi to hold discussions.

While Mr. Patil will be meeting the Union Ministers on Tuesday, he will be taking part in the roadshow on Wednesday. He will also speak on the opportunities for investments in Karnataka at another event.

Meanwhile, delegates of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) met the Minister on Monday and expressed interest in setting up their office in Bengaluru. The high-level delegation, led by Prasoon Mukherjee, vice chairman of SBF, assured the Minister of creating a “Singapore in Bengaluru” if the State government extended its cooperation, said a release.

