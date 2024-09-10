GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.B. Patil to meet diplomats of various countries in Delhi ahead of GIM

Published - September 10, 2024 07:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil with a delegation from the Singapore Busines Fedaration in Bengaluru on Monday.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil with a delegation from the Singapore Busines Fedaration in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

As a preparatory move to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) that is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 14, 2025, in Bengaluru, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil is travelling to meet diplomats of various countries in Delhi.

A release said that during the Delhi visit on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Minister will be meeting representatives of trade and industries bodies besides the diplomats. He will also take part in a roadshow being organised as part of the event. The release said that Mr. Patil will be meeting Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi to hold discussions.

While Mr. Patil will be meeting the Union Ministers on Tuesday, he will be taking part in the roadshow on Wednesday. He will also speak on the opportunities for investments in Karnataka at another event.

Meanwhile, delegates of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) met the Minister on Monday and expressed interest in setting up their office in Bengaluru. The high-level delegation, led by Prasoon Mukherjee, vice chairman of SBF, assured the Minister of creating a “Singapore in Bengaluru” if the State government extended its cooperation, said a release.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:38 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.