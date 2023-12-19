M.B. Patil meets industry heads in Mumbai, urges them to invest in Karnataka

December 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

A high-level delegation from Karnataka led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil on Tuesday held a series of discussions with the leaders of industry at Mumbai.

The Minister invited leaders of some of India’s biggest conglomerates – Tata Group, Mahindra Group, JSW, RPG Group – to invest in Karnataka, according to a release.

“In the course of his productive discussions with the champions of Indian industry, Mr. Patil called on them to consider further investment in the State. He also assured them of the government’s complete support and co-operation in their future ventures in Karnataka,” the release said.

The delegation held discussions with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, besides heads of various businesses under the umbrella of the Tata Group, and Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD of JSW Steel, along with heads of other businesses of JSW Group. The Minister-led delegation also met with several Heads of the Mahindra Group.

Mr. Patil, on a two-day visit to the country’s financial capital, also invited Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman of RPG Group, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, to consider Karnataka as a potential investment destination.

S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Department of Industries and Commerce, and other senior officials constituted the high-level delegation.

