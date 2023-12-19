GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.B. Patil meets industry heads in Mumbai, urges them to invest in Karnataka

December 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level delegation from Karnataka led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil on Tuesday held a series of discussions with the leaders of industry at Mumbai.

The Minister invited leaders of some of India’s biggest conglomerates – Tata Group, Mahindra Group, JSW, RPG Group – to invest in Karnataka, according to a release.

“In the course of his productive discussions with the champions of Indian industry, Mr. Patil called on them to consider further investment in the State. He also assured them of the government’s complete support and co-operation in their future ventures in Karnataka,” the release said.

The delegation held discussions with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, besides heads of various businesses under the umbrella of the Tata Group, and Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD of JSW Steel, along with heads of other businesses of JSW Group. The Minister-led delegation also met with several Heads of the Mahindra Group.

Mr. Patil, on a two-day visit to the country’s financial capital, also invited Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman of RPG Group, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, to consider Karnataka as a potential investment destination.

S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Department of Industries and Commerce, and other senior officials constituted the high-level delegation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.