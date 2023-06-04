M.B. Patil condemns comments by Sulibele

June 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Vijayapura

M.B. Patil, Minister for Industries, has condemned the comments by Hindutva writer and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, comparing Karnataka government to Hitler’s regime. He was speaking to journalists in Vijayapura on Sunday.

“Why should someone like Mr. Sulibele talk about our government? What are his achievements in the past? He has gone around dividing the society on communal lines by speaking about provocative issues such as hijab, halal and other meaningless things. People like him have only done divisive work. They have spread the venom of communalism and hatred for minorities and deprived classes. Such things will not be entertained further. Strong legal action will be taken against them,” Mr Patil said. However, we will provide a government that will protect the interests of all communities and preserve and protect communal harmony, he said.

Mr. Patil said that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar would order inquiries into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the BJP government. We are not just talking about the 40% commission in the last government. We will order a high level inquiry about it, he said.

BJP and RSS have tried their best to push their communal and divisive agendas into school textbooks. They also created false narratives like Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. We will reverse this trend and ensure that the children read about Basaveshwara, B.R. Ambedkar and Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, Mr. Patil said.

