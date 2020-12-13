M.B. Natu passes away

HUBBALLI

13 December 2020 01:26 IST

Member of Karnataka Brahmin Development Corporation and president of Dharwad Zilla Brahmin Seva Sangha M.B. Natu passed away after a brief period of illness in Hubballi on Saturday. He was 74.

A teacher by profession, he had retired after serving as principal of New English Girls School and was also office-bearer of Karnataka Madhyamika Shala Shikshakara Sangha and a trustee of century old Eshwar Temple in Hubballi. A close aide of former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, he was involved in various agitations of teachers. He is survived by wife and two sons including journalist Prashanth Natu. The funeral was held on Saturday night.

