M.B. Maramkal’s appointment cancelled

Bengaluru

16 November 2020 00:29 IST

The State government has cancelled the appointment of M.B. Maramkal as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political adviser. A notification from Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said the appointment was cancelled with effect from November 13.

A senior journalist, Mr. Maramkal had been appointed as political adviser with Cabinet rank in October. Sources said that whatever he advised Mr. Yediyurappa had not gone down well with the Chief Minister’s family members.

