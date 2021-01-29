M.B. Ambalagi passes away

President of The North-Eastern Teachers Forum and educationist-activist M.B. Ambalagi passed away on Thursday. He was 57. He was ill for some time and failed to respond to treatment.
Prof. Ambalagi is survived by his wife, daughter and son.
In 2014, Prof. Ambalagi took voluntary retirement to contest in the elections to the North-East Teachers Constituency on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. Recently, he quit the Janata Dal(S) after the party denied him ticket to contest from North-East Teachers Constituency in the 2020 elections.
The deceased was the founder of Gurupadeshwar PU and Degree College and is known for providing free coaching classes and tutorials for students from poor economic backgrounds.
He stood up against government apathy and injustice towards students and the teacher fraternity in the region. The forum continuously fought to protect the rights of teachers and students.
The last rites of Prof. Ambalagi were performed in his native village Garampalli in Chincholi taluk on Friday evening.
