Mazumdar-Shaw awarded H.K. Firodia Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd. and Biocon Biologics Ltd., has been awarded H.K. Firodia Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 for Excellence in Science & Technology by H.K. Firodia Memorial Foundation on the 25th anniversary of the award.

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw was given this award for her “monumental contributions as a global leader in biotechnology innovation and entrepreneurship,’‘ said a statement.

“As a scientist, I was inspired by the vision of creating an organisation that leverages science and technology to widen access to lifesaving drugs for patients on the lowest rung of the economic ladder. It is through our philosophy of affordable innovation that we have been able to make a difference to global health equity by ensuring that no patient anywhere in the world is denied essential and lifesaving biologic drugs on account of affordability,’‘ said Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw.


