Mazhar shifted from school after Sri Ram Sene sets deadline for removal

November 25, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The tomb-like structure was constructed in the classroom of a Government Primary School in Bandarwada village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district two months ago

The Hindu Bureau

The tomb-like structure that came up in a classroom at the Government Primary School in Bandarwada village of Afzalpur taluk two months ago. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

State president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A tomb-like structure [mazhar] constructed in the classroom of a Government Primary School in Bandarwada Village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district two months ago was shifted by the school authorities and members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the land belonging to the school was reportedly encroached upon by the villagers for constructing the Basaveshwar Circle and Dawal Malik Mazhar upon it. The illegal constructions on the school premises were subsequently removed, after a complaint came from locals.

However, on September 7, a group of local youths, belonging to different communities, broke into the school overnight and illegally constructed the mazhar in the classroom. A mass ritual was also performed on the school premises a fortnight ago, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The issue took a serious turn on Friday after State president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami set a deadline to the district administration to remove the structure. Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi, he criticised the Deputy Commissioner for not taking any action against those who constructed the illegal structure (mazhar) in the classroom.

The swami also set a November 28 deadline for the district administration to shift the mazhar from the school premises.

Meanwhile, Mallinath Miran, resident of Bandarwada village, who was reportedly present on the spot on the night of September 7, said that the lock of the school gate was broken by the group of youths belonging to various communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US