Mazhar Alam Khan takes charge as KUDA chairman

March 04, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress leader Mazhar Alam Khan, who was recently appointed as chairman of Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA), assumed office at the KUDA office in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons after taking charge, Mr. Khan said that he will work to realise affordable housing for the poor in the city.

“We will develop three or four residential layouts in Kalaburagi exclusively meant for the poor. These layouts will have small plots measuring 600 sq ft each so that financially weaker sections of society can afford it,” he said.

Mr. Khan added that KUDA under his leadership will focus on the areas hitherto neglected such as Aland Road and Taj Sultanpur Road and develop them apart from Kere Bhosga and Khaja Kotanur lakes into picnic spots.

“We will also develop and beautify the gardens in the city and equip them with Yoga and gym centres. The State government will be approached, if required, for additional funds for city development,” he said.

When asked about complaints regarding unauthorised layouts mushrooming in the city, Mr. Khan said that a task force will be formed to look into the matter. Civic amenity sites will be used for building hospitals and schools.

Kalaburagi North MLA and chairperson of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited Kaneez Fatima, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil, KUDA Commissioner Devendrappa Badiger and other elected representatives and officials were present.

