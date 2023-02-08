Mayor’s online Adalat to resolve public grievances launched

February 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mayor’s Online Adalat aimed at helping the public resolve their grievances was launched by Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar on Wednesday.

The public can avail the service by scanning a QR code or accessing the link http://bit.ly/MCCMayor, which leads them to the Mayor’s Online Adalat Google form, where they have to provide details of the complaint, along with their name, mobile number, address, MCC Ward number and department concerned. The Google form also allows the user to upload documents related to the complaint, if any.

Launching the QR Code and the weblink at a function held at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar auditorium on the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) premises on Wednesday, the Mayor said the facility will be available from Wednesday (February 8) till February 22.

Once the complaints are submitted to the Mayor’s Online Adalat, dedicated staff at the civic body will receive the grievances and issue an online acknowledgement. The complaints will later be forwarded to the respective zonal offices of MCC for further action.

He urged the general public to make use of the initiative to resolve the grievances that have remained pending for a long time.

The initiative will help the general public resolve their grievances from the comforts of their homes without visiting the offices of the MCC, said Mr. Shivakumar.

The Mayor’s Online Adalat follows the conclusion of the zone-wise Adalats held by the Mayor on Tuesday.

MCC Executive Engineer Ranjit, Additional Commissioner of MCC M.J. Roopa, Leader of the Opposition in the MCC Council Ashwini Ananthu, Superintending Engineer Mahesh, Executive Engineer Madhusudhan and Chief Accounts Officer of MCC Kavitha were also present when the QR code was launched.