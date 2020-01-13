Mayoral polls: S.R. Mahesh seeks G.T. Deve Gowda’s suggestion on candidate

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh on Monday held an olive branch to sulking JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda and invited him to suggest a candidate for the post of Mayor of Mysuru.

Responding to Mr. Gowda’s complaint that he had never been taken into confidence over the selection of candidates for the post, Mr. Mahesh said that the choice is finalised by the party high command after consultation with corporators and local party leaders, and that the high command does not take any decision in isolation. “Let him suggest a candidate. We will discuss it and ask the high command”, Mr. Mahesh said.

Mr. Gowda, who has already expressed his disappointment with the party leadership, had recently said his duty was only to cast his vote in favour of the candidate chosen by the party in the Mayoral polls. Mr Gowda had also regretted that he was not involved by the party leadership while selecting candidates for the post.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh said the JD(S) and Congress had already decided to share power in the MCC. “While the post of Mayor went to Congress in the first term of the Council, it will be the turn of JD(S) this time. Next year again it will go to Congress while the JD(S) will bag the post for the last two terms consecutively”, he said.

Similarly, the two parties will share the post of chairpersons of the four standing committees. While the JD(S) enjoyed the posts of chairpersons of the committees on town planning and reforms and public health, education and social justice last year, the two posts will go to the Congress this time.

The posts of chairpersons of the other two standing committees – taxation, finance and appeals and accounts and audit – that Congress had last time will come the JD(S) way this time.

With each standing committee having a total of seven members, the Congress and JD(S) are expected to have two members each in the committee, leaving the remaining three to the BJP.