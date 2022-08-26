Mayoral polls: JD (S) rules out truck with Congress

S.R. Mahesh | Photo Credit: file photo

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday ruled out the possibility of tying up with the Congress in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council ahead of the mayoral polls scheduled for September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielding reporters’ queries, former Minister and JD (S) MLA for K.R. Nagar, S.R. Mahesh, made it clear that the party’s local leaders were upset with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah because of his attitude. “We are ready to sit in the Opposition, but we will not go with them,” he said.

Mr. Mahesh said that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had asked leaders to take a decision locally after discussing the matter with the party councillors. A meeting of councillors would be convened in a day or two, he said.

To another question if the JD (S) would forge an alliance with the BJP, Mr. Mahesh said no decision had yet been taken on that.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of the party remaining neutral like it did last time. “It may happen,” he said when asked if the party would remain neutral. During the mayoral elections last year, BJP candidate, Sunanda Palanetra, emerged victorious after the JD (S) remained neutral, sparking off allegations of a “secret understanding” between the BJP and JD (S).

Mr. Mahesh also said that his party was confident of securing the Mayor’s post.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was in Mysuru on Friday, refused to take questions on the mayoral polls.

Meanwhile, the Regional Commissioner’s office here has announced that the elections to the post of Mayor, which has been allotted to the general category, and Deputy Mayor, which has been reserved for a woman from Backward Class A, would be held at noon on September 6.

Also, elections to the posts of member of four standing committees of MCC would also be held on the same day, said a statement issued by Regional Commsisioner, Mysuru.

The MCC is a 65-member body, but it is a hung House with no party commanding a simple majority. The BJP has 22 members while the Congress and JD (S) have 20 and 17 members each. There is one BSP member and five Independents.