Mayoral polls in Hubballi-Dharwad on June 20

June 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The elections will be held in the main hall of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad will be held on June 20.

Regional Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar has notified the schedule for the elections to the urban local body. They will be held in the general body hall in Dharwad.

Nomination papers can be filed from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. on that day. And, a meeting will commence at 1 p.m.

This time, the Mayor’s post has been reserved for woman (general), while the Deputy Mayor post has been reserved for general category candidate.

Officials will conduct scrutiny of papers and allow candidates to withdraw their nomination papers the same day. The list of candidates in the fray will be announced later.

If necessary, elections will be held by show of hands, said a release.

