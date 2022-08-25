Mayoral polls: ‘Cong. will finalise strategy after talks with senior leaders’

R. Dhruvanarayan | Photo Credit: file photo

Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Dhruvanarayan on Thursday said the party strategy in the mayoral polls would be finalised after holding talks with senior leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

Fielding reporters queries here, he said consultations would be held with Mr. Siddaramaiah as well as Mr. Shivakumar after discussing the party’s strategy for the polls with former Minister Tanveer Sait, MLA, and former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Vasu.

When asked if the party was open to the idea of patching up with JD (S) with whom it had aligned during the first three mayoral polls of the ensuing term, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said a decision in the regard could be taken only after discussing it with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

It may be mentioned here that the 65-member Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council is a hung House. While the BJP has 22 members, Congress has 20 members and JD (S) 17 members. One BSP member and five Independents make up the rest of the House.

Though the Congress and JD (S) entered into an understanding after the MCC polls of 2018 to share the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the alliance broke down after three terms, a couple of months after the collapse of the coalition government in the State.