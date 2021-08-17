Mayoral poll in Mysuru on August 25

Election to the post of Mayor of Mysuru will be held on August 25.

A statement issued by the Council Secretary of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday said the election will be held at noon. Regional Commissioner of Mysuru G.C. Prakash will conduct the proceedings at the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar auditorium on the MCC premises.

The election was earlier scheduled to be held on June 11, but the High Court had stayed it in view of the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases.

The mid-term poll was necessitated due to the disqualification of Rukmini Made Gowda, who had been elected Mayor in February this year, from the membership of the MCC for submitting a false affidavit related to assets.

After the June 11 poll was stayed, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig had been serving as acting Mayor.

The post of Mayor has been reserved for a woman from the general category. The electoral college comprises MLAs and MLCs of Mysuru, besides Mysuru Lok Sabha MP and corporators of MCC.

The Mayoral poll comes ahead of the September 3 by-elections to Ward 36 of MCC, which was earlier represented by Ms. Rukmini Made Gowda. Though the election process for the by-poll began on Monday, no nominations had been received on Monday and Tuesday. The last date for filing nominations is August 23.