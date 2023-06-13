Mayor wants Lokayukta to inquire into Smart City works

June 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of failure of the authorities concerned to submit details on the works taken up under Smart City Scheme, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri has written to Municipal Commissioner to refer the matter for inquiry to the Lokayukta.

Mr. Anchatageri’s action came after the authorities concerned failed to provide details of the Smart City works to the technical committee even after three meetings over the issue.

The Mayor has said that the authorities of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) have failed to provide details of the works taken up under Smart City Scheme. The details were sought in the wake of complaints against the works, including improper execution and poor quality in several places.

So far, ₹823.52 crore has been spent for various Smart City works and the authorities concerned have given some information only a few completed works.

As far as the other work details, expenditure, quality and present status, the technical committee has not received any information, Mr. Anchatageri has said.

He has said that as the municipal corporation has to take care of the maintenance of the projects after they are handed over to the corporation, it is necessary to have information about the technical details and related issues, especially in the wake of complaints on quality.

The corporation has also rejected a proposal of deemed handover of the swimming pool, Janata Bazaar, fish market and other projects, which were taken up under Smart City scheme.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna has said that a report after a joint survey by the corporation and HDSCL engineers has been submitted. He also said that he has also received a letter from the Mayor on referring the matter to the Lokayukta.

A decision will be taken after thorough consideration, he has said.