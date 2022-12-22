Mayor to lead delegation to meet CM seeking funds for heritage conservation

December 22, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Mayor Shivakumar will shortly take a delegation of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) councillors to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and seek funds for conservation of heritage buildings in the city.

He told mediapersons here on Thursday that they have already submitted a memorandum during the CM’s recent visit to the city. ‘’We have sought ₹1,000 crore for taking up the maintenance works, repairs, restoration and conservation of 231 heritage buildings of the city. Of these, about 130 have been notified officially as heritage buildings and they will get priority in the conservation works’’, Mr.Shivakumar added.

He said the delegation has already sounded off the CM’s office of their intent to meet Mr. Bommai and it is likely that they will meet him at Belagavi where the winter session of the Assembly is being held.

Apart from seeking ₹1000 crore the CM will be apprised of the imperatives of making budgetary allocation for the conservation of heritage structures, the Mayor added. He said there should be budgetary allocation for the maintenance of heritage buildings failing which the structures will collapse and the sobriquet of heritage city appended to Mysuru will be meaningless in future.

Mr. Shivakumar said a few rounds of discussions have already been held with the conservation experts and a list of works that need to be taken on priority basis has also been prepared. The Silver Jubilee Clock Tower whose foundations are being gnawed away by rodents, will be taken up for conservation on a priority basis and it is being undertaken by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, said Mr. Shivakumar. They have sought nearly ₹45 lakh for the purpose and the amount has already been transferred, he added.

The focus on heritage buildings has renewed following the recent collapse of a portion of the Maharani’s College. However, there is scepticism about the MCC’s seriousness of purpose given its track record of giving consent for demolition and reconstruction of old buildings. The MCC council passed a resolution approving the demolition of the Devaraja Market to pave way for reconstruction but the matter is now in court.

But Mr.Shivakumar said there were serious financial constraints and hence budgetary allocation will ensure maintenance and prevent long-term degeneration of heritage buildings and help conserve them for posterity.