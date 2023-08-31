Mayor seeks commissioner’s transfer for putting off council meeting

August 31, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Mayor Shivakumar has sought immediate transfer of Mysuru City Corporation commissioner Asad Ur Rahman Sharif for adjourning Thursday’s (August 31) council meeting in violation of the KMC Act.

“The commissioner has no powers to adjourn the Council meeting. The Mayor, who presided over the meeting, has the sole authority to adjourn or cancel the meeting. By adjourning the meeting without bringing it to my notice and the councilors, the commissioner has violated the rules and therefore, he should be transferred,” demanded the Mayor, who addressed a press conference along with some BJP and JD(S) councilors, here on Thursday, August 31.

Accusing the commissioner of adjourning the meeting that had scheduled the Greater Mysuru subject for discussion, he said the meeting was adjourned as it was supposed to discuss the proposal. “As the State government is opposed to the idea of Greater Mysuru, it did not want the council to discuss and pass a resolution on the subject. Therefore, the meeting was adjourned though the commissioner cited the meeting convened by the Urban Development Minister in Bengaluru as reason for the adjournment,” Mr. Shivakumar charged.

“Never in the history of Mysore City Corporation has a meeting been put off by the commissioner. It is unprecedented. I have conveyed the matter to the Chief Secretary. I received a communication on the adjournment of the meeting on Wednesday evening. The same evening, I sent an email to the CS citing my objection to the adjournment,” the Mayor said, after the press conference.

Arguing that Mysuru needs to be developed on the idea of Greater Mysuru, bringing the city outskirts into the ambit of Mysuru City Corporation, he said that if the Greater Mysuru City Corporation is formed, it would result in better planning of the outskirts that was fast expanding and the solid waste management. The city is known for its planning because of the vision of the Mysore Maharajas. If that needs to be continued, the planning needs to be sustained beyond the city on its outskirts, the Mayor argued.

He said the greater Mysuru was proposed long ago and the DPR on it was readied recently by the MCC. This was to be discussed at the Thursday’s meeting as the MCC was preparing to submit the DPR to the government, the mayor claimed.

“The MCC was also preparing to convince the State government on the need for greater Mysuru since the MCC had extended its services to Bogadi, Hinkal and other panchayats on the city outskirts,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The Congress has been opposing the Greater Mysuru idea, Mr. Shivakumar, who is a senior BJP councilor, charged.