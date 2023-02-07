ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor holds talks on recycling plastic waste

February 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shivakumar, with MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraju, on Tuesday visited a company that manufactures products recycling plastic waste, near Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru, to explore the possibilities of producing interlocking tiles from plastic waste. Mysuru city produces over 100 tonnes of plastic waste daily which can be recycled. The Mayor interacted with Dinesh Bopanna of Jagruth Tech Pvt. Ltd. and discussed the possibility of manufacturing interlocking tiles from plastic waste. The firm has been certified by the Central Pollution Control Board and it has been in the business of recycling plastic waste into useful products. The products manufactured from the plastic waste are good for reuse and interlocking tiles are one such option, a press release said.

