Mayor holds pre-budget meeting with stakeholders

January 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the budget for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for the year 2023-24, Mayor Shivakumar conducted a meeting of various stakeholders here on Wednesday to elicit their opinion on areas of focus.

In all, 140 organisations including members of chambers of commerce and industry, Hotel Owners Association, Traders Association, took part and it was an effort to co-opt the citizens and have their say in preparation of the budget and in administration, said Mr. Shivakumar.

A majority of the speakers underscored the imperatives of shoring up the cleanliness of the city and pointed out that Mysuru, which was ranked high in the first survey, had slipped. The growing traffic density was also highlighted by the attendees some of whom sought funding for the construction and early completion of multi-level parking facility.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president Maddikere Gopal said that the MCC should institute a national award in the name of Kuvempu besides awarding Pratibha Puraskar for 100 students who score high in Kannada.

Though the interaction pertained to the budget, some of the speakers referred to issues that had nothing to do with it and wanted the MCC to ensure that Kannada was given due prominence in sign boards of commercial establishments. Though the norms stipulate that 60 per cent of the space should be earmarked for Kananda, it was not being complied with by the business establishments, they said.

There were also suggestions that the suburban bus stand in the heart of the city should be shifted from its existing place to the KSRTC depot in Bannimantap or somewhere on the Outer Ring Road close to Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, to ease traffic within the city.

Drawing attention to the congestion on MG Road owing the wholesale vegetable market in the vicinity, the stakeholders wanted the authorities to ensure that the road was free for smooth movement of traffic.

On the water tax, there was an opinion that the MCC should not only waive of interest on tax but should also give the defaulters EMI option to lessen their burden.

The Hotel Owners Association president Narayana Gowda wanted the footpaths on Sayyaji Rao Road be cleared for pedestrians, the parking problems in the city to be resolved and a ‘’tall statue’’ of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar built.

A section of the speakers wanted the MCC to ensure that property tax was paid by all registered property owners so that the revenue to the corporation could be augmented. Others suggested a hike in the rentals levied by the MCC to its commercial properties.

Deputy Mayor G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar and others were present.