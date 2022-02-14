Mayor favours piped gas project

It’s a Central Govt scheme and MCC needs to support it, says Sunanda Palanetra

Even as the public squabble between Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and party MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas over the piped gas project has come to a halt after senior leaders intervened, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra has now come in support of the project, arguing that it was a Central Government scheme, and it needs to be supported for the city’s good.

“We need to support the project though it results in road digging. I understand that frequent road digging upsets the residents. The digging damages the asphalted roads. Nevertheless, the project needed support and consent from the Mysuru City Corporation,” said the Mayor, who recently inspected the piped gas project in Tumakuru.

Ms Palanetra, whose term is ending this month, said, “I would have tried for its approval but my tenure is ending this month. It is up to the new Mayor to get it passed.”

On the piped gas project implementation in Tumakuru, one of the smart cities, she said, “I went around Tumakuru city and saw how the project has been implemented. The gas supply has been given to the Tumakuru Mayor’s house which I inspected. The roads are not newly laid and they would be asphalted once the project is done. A lot of planning is done at Tumakuru to prevent road damage. Such efforts need to be done in Mysuru too. The officials need to do a lot of homework while executing projects of this nature.”

She expressed displeasure that Mysuru missed the smart city project despite deserving to be included in the list of cities to developed under the Smart Cities Mission. “I went to Tumakuru to also study the works done under the smart city project. If Mysuru was in the list, the city would have largely developed. Hopefully, it gets the nod when more cities are identified under the project.”