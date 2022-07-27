Mayor extends support to ‘Start Infosys Hubballi’ campaign

Under the campaign, it has been planned to send 10,000 postcards to the Chief Minister

The “Start Infosys Hubballi” campaign under which it has been planned to send 10,000 postcards to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention to ensure that Infosys commences operations in Hubballi received a shot in the arm on Tuesday with Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri extending support to it.

Mr. Anchatageri extended support to the campaign and wrote a postcard urging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take steps to get Infosys start its operations in Hubballi.

Addressing volunteers of the campaign, he said that as Infosys has already set up a full-fledged campus next to the Hubballi Airport, the only thing needs to be done now is to give an early start to operations.

The commencement of operations of Infosys will not only create employment opportunities to youth from the region but also a boost to the economy of the twin cities, thereby the region, he said.

Engineer Shivanand Belavatagi, Lingaraj Dharwadshettar, Karan Doddawad, Shivashankar Aihole, N.Y. Jaya, Mrutyunjay Mallapur, Subhash Marihal, S.D. Navali, Puranik, Angadi and others led Tuesday’s campaign under which they approached various educational institutions and teachers seeking their support for the postcard campaign.

The “10,000 letters” campaign was kick-started on Sunday with hundreds of students, teachers and parents extending support to it. Subsequently, the volunteers, who are mainly concerned citizens of the twin cities, have been approaching various institutions seeking support. On Monday, the volunteers approached students of various institutions, including SDM, Jain, KLEIT and BVB College.

And, another team is approaching institutional leaders to get endorsement from them for their demand for early commencement of Infosys operations in Hubballi, Sham Naragund of the Start Infosys Hubballi team said.

Although Infosys campus in Hubballi is fully ready, the company is yet to begin operations from Hubballi much to the disappointment of all those who had batted for bringing the IT giant to the city. Previously, the Chief Minister and the IT and BT Minister have been approached by members of various organisations with a plea to take up the matter with the IT giant, but so far nothing has happened.