Mayor expresses displeasure over ‘insult’ at Fire Services Week

She says rally inaugurated before her arrival

Alleging insult, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra expressed her ire at officials of Fire and Emergency Services in Mysuru on Sunday after the cycle and motorcycle rally organised as part of the Fire Services Week was flagged off before her arrival.

The Mayor said she had received an invitation from the Fire and Emergency Services to flag off the rally from the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple at North Gate of Mysuru palace at 7 am. But, as she was about to leave for the venue, she received a call on her mobile asking her to reach the venue by 7.30 a.m. But, by the time Ms. Palanetra arrived, the rally had been flagged off by Yaduveer of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

An angry Mayor gave a mouthful to the organisers and accused them of deliberately insulting the first citizen of Mysuru.

The Mayor refused to participate in the stage programme as part of the Fire Services Week and left the venue in a huff. She also threatened to write a letter to the senior officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Meanwhile, officials of the Department said the rally was flagged off around 7.15 a.m. though it was originally scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

While more than 500 people participated in the cycle rally including about 50 employees of the Department, about 150 motorcyclists participated in the motorcycle rally.

Many employees of the Department had taken Trin Trin cycles. Several cycling enthusiasts also joined the rally, which passed through Suburban bus stand, K R Circle and Metropole Circle before reaching Saraswathipuram Fire Station, where a mock drill was held.