Mayor deluged by complaints of poor condition of roads in Mysuru

There are other complaints related to improper drainage facilities and clogging of underground drainage in parts of the city

There are other complaints related to improper drainage facilities and clogging of underground drainage in parts of the city

The pathetic condition of roads in many parts of the city appears to have given the new Mayor of Mysuru a clear cut task to execute.

A day after his photographs doing the city rounds on a two-wheeler to inspect the condition of roads went viral, Mr. Shivakumar had to face a barrage of complaints from the citizens on the potholes and deplorable condition of roads in several parts of the city during a phone-in programme organised by a local Kannada daily Andolana.

While a resident of Gandhinagar in the city said that condition of the road near Five-Lights Circle was pathetic, making it difficult for buses, cars and other vehicles to use the stretch coming from Suburban bus stand, another resident said he was fed up with making repeated complaints about the poor condition of the stretch of Malai Mahadeshwara Road from Nazarbad police station to Mysuru Milk Dairy.

Similiary, another resident of Teachers’ Layout in Yerahanahalli said there was no tar on a stretch of about 100 to 200 metres of road near Siddappaji Arch at Yeraganahalli 9 th Cross. The authorities upgraded the road into a double road with a divider about two years ago. But, they abandoned the stretch near Siddappaji Arch, forcing road users to commute on unasphalted road.

The poor condition of road from Siddappa Square to Nanjumalige was also highlighted by a citizen. A few citizens also invited the Mayor to visit their locality on a scooter for a first-hand account of condition of the roads they are forced to endure.

The poor condition of roads in Mysuru have come under serious flak from various quarters with the citizens taking to the social media to highlight the condition by tagging officials including Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and people’s representatives including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Mr. Shivakumar, who heard the complaints with patience, said the road repair works will be taken up soon after the rains subside. He hoped the rains will abate soon, paving the way for the authorities to resume road repair works.

Meanwhile, there were other complaints also related to improper drainage facilities and clogging of underground drainage in parts of the city. Residents of Rajiv Nagar and Aravinda Nagar complained of underground drainage problems they were facing due to rains in the last few days. The complainant from Aravinda Nagar said people were suffering from ailments like dengue because of the mosquito-menace arising out of stagnant drainage water in their area.

A resident of Ramakrishna Nagar complained against the rampant encroachment of Rajakaluves or stormwater drain in different parts of the city, besides the illegal constructions that have taken up in different parks. Pointing out that no construction can be taken up in parks, the resident said the constructions had been taken up for a variety of reasons and called upon the Mayor to put to a stop to it. He also urged the authorities to ensure playgrounds and parking area in each ward of the city.