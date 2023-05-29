May Sahitya Mela seeks remunerative prices for farm produces, expresses solidarity with wrestlers

May 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Belagavi

Expressing solidarity with wrestlers in New Delhi was among the resolutions passed by writers and activists during the May Sahitya Mela in Vijayapura on Sunday.

The mela also passed, among others, a resolution urging the State government to help farmers get remunerative prices for farm produce by setting up cold storage facilities and agro produce-based industries.

The mela said that the government should ensure speedy completion of irrigation projects in the Krishna Basin, including the various lift irrigation schemes. An innovative project has to be implemented to utilise waters of the Doni stream.

The government should set up a farm sciences university in Vijayapura that can help agriculture and horticulture farmers of the district. The district has five rivers and climate suited for horticulture. The State government should improve the British era agriculture research station and upgrade the B.Sc farm technology college in Hitnalli and horticulture college in Alamel.

The government should set up a government medical college, a government engineering college, a government degree college and a pre-university college in Vijayapura.

The government should distribute jowar along with wheat to the poor in the public distribution system in North Karnataka districts.

The government should implement a project to stop mass migration of labour from Vijayapura to other districts and States. Livelihood creation programmes should be implemented properly. Industries should be set up across the district.

The government should distribute farm land among the landless and houses to the homeless.

Basavaraj Sulibavi, writer and organising secretary of the event, read out the resolutions that were passed by voice vote.

The main theme of the event was the challenges before Indian democracy.

Various writers, intellectuals and activists spoke at the two-day event.

The speakers included Prakash Ambedkar, Harsh Mander, Teesta Setalwad, Purushottam Bilimale, A. Narayan, Rajendra Chenni, G.S. Anupama, Krishna Murthy, B.M. Haneef, Nataraj Budal, Subhash Rajamane, T.S. Goravar, Mavalli Shankar, Siddanagouda Patil, Noor Shridhar, K. Neela, Badagalapura Nagendra, Devaraj Hunasikatti and Nandakumar Kumbri.

Critics Sabita Bannadi and Sudha Adukula presided over the poetry recitals.

Around 2,000 delegates attended the event held in Kandagal Hanumantraya Rang Mandir, according to the organisers.

Gadag-based Ladai Publications, Kavalakki-based Kavi Publications, Chittara Kala Balaga of Dharwad and others jointly organised the event.