May literary meet in Vijayapura from today

May 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Eminent writers and activists will inaugurate in Vijayapura on Saturday the May Sahitya Sammelan, a Kannada literary festival, organised by writers.

It will be held in the Kandagal Hanumantaraya Rang Mandir on Saturday and Sunday.

With the theme, Indian democracy-challenges and solutions, the meet aims to discuss various social and cultural issues and everyday challenges before the nation.

The ninth edition of the two-day event will have six sessions on various issues.

Prakash Ambedkar, Teesta Setalwad, Harsh Mandar, Muzaffar Assadi, Prakash Hitnalli, Najma Bangi, Bhimshi Kaladagi, Uma Kalaburgi, Tukaram Chanchalkar, Vihan and others will speak. A committee headed by writer and publisher Basavaraj Soolibavi is organising the event.

Writers and public intellectuals should speak against the conspiracies to dilute constitutional bodies and damage the federal structure of the country, Mr. Soolibavi said and added that the mela will provide a platform for such speakers.

Rajendra Channi, literary critic, will deliver the keynote address at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Purushottam Bilimale, writer, will speak on “Historical perspective of Indian democracy” at 1.30 p.m. H.G. Vijayalakshmi and A. Narayana will also speak.

Writers Bala Gurumurthy, Krishnamurthy Chamaram, Ranganath Kantanakunte, B M Haneef and Shailaja Hiremath will speak at a session on “Identity politics and democracy” at 3.30 p.m.

Writers Mudnakadu Chinnaswami and Nataraj Budal will speak on “Boudha, Sufi and Sharana Heritage and the Spirit of the Constitution” at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, writers Subhash Rajmane, Kalyani M.S., Nadeem Sanadi, Shivu Nagarahole, T.S. Goravar and activist Niket Raj Mourya will speak at a session on “Democracy and youth” at 10 a.m.

Tamil writer Sukeertha Rani will inaugurate the poetry recital session in which 18 poets will participate. Critic Sabita Bannadi will preside over it.

Activists Mavalli Shankar, Siddanagouda Patil, Noor Sridhar, K. Neela, Badagalapura Nagendra Nanda Kumar and Shashikant Senthil will speak on a session on “Challenges in democracy and possible solutions” at noon.

Bhagyajyoti Hiremath will be presented with the Vibha Literary Award. N. Venkatesh will be presented with the Bandri Narasappa Samajawadi Shramajeevi Award and Malati Pattanashetty will get the Navalkal Shanataveeramma Award.

J.M. Veerasangaiah will get Samshi Ningappa Raita Chaitana Award, while C. Basavalingaiah will get the Panchappa Samudaya Margi Award.

Neeraj Jain will deliver the valedictory address. Writer Kalegouda Nagawara will preside over it.