May Day relief for 7,200 KSRTC employees

Corporation drops cases initiating disciplinary action for involvement in pilferage, absenteeism

Bringing relief to thousands of employees, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), in a goodwill gesture, has dropped 7,200 cases filed against its staff for initiating disciplinary action. The decision coincided with Labour Day. This is the first time in the history of the corporation that the management has taken such a decision.

Disciplinary action is usually initiated on grounds such as absenteeism, pilferage, and misbehaviour with line checking staff. If charges are proved, the corporation imposes a penalty of at least ₹25,000. The corporation has so far imposed a penalty of ₹100 to ₹500 while closing the cases.

Currently, the KSRTC has a staff strength of 35,000, out of which 8,414 are facing disciplinary action.

On Sunday, on the occasion of May Day, Anbu Kumar, KSRTC MD, distributed the case withdrawal orders. Employees who have remained absent for less than 10 months and facing disciplinary action have been asked to report back to duty, out of which, over 100 have already started working.

The MD said that the KSRTC dropped the cases to “build a better working environment and motivate the workers”. He said that drivers, conductors and technical staff are the core strength of the organisation that provides public service.

“No cases have been dropped against those who are facing serious charges such as being involved in accidents resulting in deaths. Cases where the departmental hearing has reached an advanced stage are also not being withdrawn. In the rest of the cases, the corporation has given one-time relief,” an official said.

In the past, on many occasions, staff unions had accused officials in managerial posts of harassing lower-rung officials. There were cases of bus crew taking extreme steps accusing their higher-ups of harassing them at work places.

‘Most revenue goes for fuel expenses’

Everyone is feeling the pinch when it comes to skyrocketing fuel prices, including State-run transport corporations. The KSRTC MD said that during the pre-COVID times, the KSRTC was generating over ₹ 10 crore revenue a day, which has dropped to ₹8 crore. Over 70% of the revenue generated goes towards the consumption of fuel, he added. “The corporation is in severe financial distress. The staff should join hands to strengthen the organisation,” he said.