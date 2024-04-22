May 7 Lok Sabha polls: 227 candidates in fray, including 21 women

April 22, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 227 candidates are in the fray for the second of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, polling for which will be held on May 7, after the last date for the withdrawal of nominations on Monday. With this, a total of 474 candidates - including 247 for the April 26 polls - are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 14 constituencies that go to polls on May 7, 272 candidates had filed valid nomination papers by the deadline on April 19. Of these, a total of 45 withdrew from the contest by Monday.

A total of 503 sets of nominations were filed by 335 candidates for the May 7 polls of which the Election Commission rejected 109 nominations by Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women candidates

According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission, 21 of the 227 candidates are women. With five women candidates contesting from Davangere, this constituency has the highest number of female contestants in the 14 constituencies. The other 14 constituencies that go to polls on April 26 also have 21 women candidates of which Bengaluru North has six women contestants, the highest.

While Haveri has three candidates, two each are in the fray in Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Koppal and Shivamogga. Chikkodi, Uttara Kannada and Raichur have one woman candidate each, according to data.

Most number of candidates

At 30, the highest number of candidates in the fray are from Davangere where three aspirants have withdrawn. Davangere is followed by Shivamogga and Bagalkot where 23 and 22 candidates are in the fray, respectively. While three candidates withdrew from the contest in Shivamogga, four withdrew from Bagalkot by Monday. While Koppal has 19 contesting candidates, Bidar and Chikkodi have 18 candidates each.

With eight candidates each, Vijayapura and Raichur have the least number of contestants followed by Ballari where 10 aspirants are contesting.

Highest withdrawals

The highest number of aspirants withdrawing from the fray are Belagavi and Dharwad (where eight candidates each withdrew) followed by Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Koppal where four candidates each have come out from the contest. Haveri and Uttara Kannada have zero withdrawals while one candidate has withdrawn from Ballari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.