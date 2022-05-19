May 30 is last date to apply for scanned copies

Supplementary exams will start in June

Students can apply for scanned copy of the SSLC answer sheets by May 30 through online mode. Also, for recounting of marks and revaluation, students can apply online between May 24 and June 6.

To help students, parents and head masters to get information about scanned copies, recounting, revaluation and other things KSEEB has launched helpline. The helpline number are: 080-23310075/76, 23562267 and 23561271.

Meanwhile, dates of SSLC supplementary exams have also been announced. They will be conducted for all the failed students by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) in June.

The exams will start with Science on June 27 from 10.30 a.m. till 1.45 p.m. June 28 is First Language paper, June 29 Second Language, and June 30 IS Social Science. July 1 will be Third Language, and July 4 Mathematics.

Last date to apply and upload details through the http://www.sslc.Karnataka.gov.in online is May 30.