Maximum temperature dips in Mysuru region

Minimum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius for the next few days: IMD

The maximum temperature in and around Mysuru continued to fall since the last two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature on Friday was 25.7 degrees Celsius which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius and is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

The all-time record low temperature for this month in Mysuru was 9.6 degrees Celsius registered on November 17, 2007 while the minimum temperature for the month in 2020 was 15.8 degrees Celsius which was recorded on November 11.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre said the maximum temperature for Mandya was 23.6 degrees Celsius which was 5.6 degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius which was 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.