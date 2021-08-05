‘Maximum representation for backward classes in Cabinet’

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa responds to remarks by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah for his remarks that backward classes were not given due representation in the new Karnataka Cabinet.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on August 5, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Siddaramaiah fancies himself to be a leader of the backward classes. But when he was the Chief Minister, he never gave them adequate representation nor did he patronise or nurture any Kuruba community member (to which Mr. Siddaramaiah belongs) to emerge as a leader.

“For the first time in the history of Karnataka, BJP has given representation to seven MLAs from the backward classes in the Cabinet,” Mr. Eshwarappa added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had remarked that all efforts of Mr. Bommai with the party high command on Cabinet formation had yielded nothing, alluding to a Kannada proverb akin to digging a mountain to find a rat.

Mr .Eshwarappa likened Siddaramaiah to an ‘ili’ (rat) who fancies himself to be a ‘huli’ (tiger). “I have not seen a bigger rat in the Congress than Mr. Siddaramaiah. His restlessness has increased after the Congress was ousted in the last Assembly elections,” said Mr. Eshwarappa.

He also took a dig at his detractors who did not fancy his chances of becoming a minister, and said now everybody knows how the party high command had assessed him. Describing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as an experienced politician, Mr. Eshwarappa said he will be an able administrator and the party would win the next Assembly elections on its own strength, thus not necessitating the support of outsiders to for the government.

The government will focus on tackling the flood situation in Karnataka and the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

He, along with his family members, was in Mysuru to visit Sri Chamundeshwari temple. He also called on Suttur matha seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji to seek ught his blessings.